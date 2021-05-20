Not even the sacred cows will be spared in Barcelona’s change of cycle

The winds of change are blowing at Barcelona according to Marca. The Blaugrana have won the Copa del Rey, but their failure in the Champions League and La Liga has spelled the need for regeneration. Joan Laporta has announced that a cycle has ended and decisions need to be taken for the good of the club, with nobody spared.

Laporta knows that a significant salary reduction is needed. Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique and even Lionel Messi will need to take salary reductions, with the ambition of the club being to hit 50% of their current expenditure. On top of this, the fat also needs to be trimmed from a bloated squad. The following nine will be actively shopped around, but virtually everyone else, including Antoine Griezmann, could be moved on if the right offer comes in.

Neto, Junior Firpo, Samuel Umtiti, Matheus Fernandes, Carles Alena, Philippe Coutinho, Riqui Puig, Miralem Pjanic and Martin Braithwaite are all expected to be put on the market, although given it’s very much a buyer’s world they could prove difficult to shift.