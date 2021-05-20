Kylian Mbappe is coming to Real Madrid with or without Zinedine Zidane

The news that Zinedine Zidane could be on the brink of leaving Real Madrid this summer has sent shockwaves across the world of European football. Massimiliano Allegri is the best-placed to succeed the Frenchman, according to Diario AS, while Raul is also in the picture. But beyond the name of the coach, Zidane’s departure has other consequences; one of them how it affects Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

Many were worried that Mbappe’s desire to join Madrid was tightly linked with Zidane’s presence at the club, given they’re compatriots. But that’s not the case. Mbappe wants to wear Madrid’s shirt regardless of who sits in the Santiago Bernabeu’s dugout; the only obstacle keeping the deal from happening is Paris Saint-Germain’s reluctance to sell.

Mbappe earns €25m per season at PSG, the same fee being the maximum Madrid could pay him. His deal in Paris expires in the summer of 2022, and there’s currently an extension on the table closer to the €36m charged by Neymar; a temptation. No matter what, however, whether Allegri or Raul takes charge, there’ll be a superstar arriving to christen this new project. If not Mbappe, then Erling Haaland.