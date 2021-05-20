Harry Kane’s departure could mean Gareth Bale stays at Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane’s possible departure from Tottenham Hotspur this summer could seriously impact the transfer market according to Diario AS, possibly even leading the English club to move to retain the services of Gareth Bale and doing Real Madrid a huge favour in the process. Bale has had his ups and downs on loan in London, but finishes the campaign with 14 goals and three assists to his name. He feels loved in the English capital.

The move, which would see Tottenham sign Bale on another season-long loan, would benefit all parties. It would prevent Bale from having to take his astronomical salary out on the depressed market at the moment, enable Tottenham to retain a star forward and help Madrid lighten their wage bill, a key target for the club this summer.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea seem to be the frontrunners in the bidding for Kane, a hot property given Erling Haaland looks like he’ll be staying at Borussia Dortmund this summer. Tottenham need to decide whether the €100m fee they’d receive for Kane would be enough to restructure their team or if they’d be better off retaining the services of their main man