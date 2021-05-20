Barcelona set to embark on difficult change of cycle

Joan Laporta has announced that he intends on presiding over a change of cycle at Barcelona, a slaying of the sacred cows, the trimming of fat and the cleaning out of the dressing room. This season, where Barcelona lifted just the Copa del Rey, note Marca, must be the springboard to a new era.

Marca put a question to their readers by way of a poll. They asked who at Barcelona have come to the end of their time at the club and need to leave, with over 150,000 different participations. Just three of the 13 members of the Barcelona squad, including coach Ronald Koeman, obtained votes in favour of their continuity; Jordi Alba, Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi.

The rest, including Philippe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto, Clement Lenglet, Antoine Griezmann, Koeman, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique, should all be sold this summer, according to those who voted. The consensus is clear; Barcelona need to clean house. Doing so, however, won’t be easy.