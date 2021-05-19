Spanish football morning headlines: Griezmann’s return to Atletico mooted, Madrid to trade loans for sales, Mbappe’s conditions to re-sign with PSG

Spanish football morning headlines for May 19th

Atletico Madrid president on Antoine Griezmann: “I hope to get him back”

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has been speaking about his former employee Antoine Griezmann in favourable tones. Speaking on El Larguero, with comments carried by Marca, Cerezo answered openly when asked about the future of his club, and even opened the door to re-signing Griezmann from Barcelona.

Read more here.

Real Madrid’s plan for the summer: Sales, but no loans

Real Madrid are preparing a shift in its transfer policy this summer according to Marca. Loans, which accounted for the majority of the 2020 summer transfer market, are going to give way to sales, with the idea of the club being to raise the maximum amount of cash possible to facilitate a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

Read more here.

Kylian Mbappe’s two conditions to re-sign with Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe has not yet renewed with Paris Saint-Germain and all signs indicate that he won’t take a decision before Euro 2020 according to Diario AS. PSG’s priority is to extend his contract before bringing in any new signings, but the negotiations aren’t progressing, in truth. The Frenchman has outlined two conditions that need to be fulfilled.

Read more here.