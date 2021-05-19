Spanish football evening headlines: Luis Enrique could pick La Roja squad with no Madridistas, France’s tax systems brings Mbappe closer to Madrid, Aguero’s entourage convinced Messi is going to stay at Barcelona

Spanish football evening headlines for May 19th

Could Luis Enrique pick a Spain squad without Real Madrid players?

Luis Enrique’s first squad as coach of La Roja, back in September 2018, drew attention due to the number of Real Madrid players featured according to Marca. Six were selected among the 21-man squad, with Luis Enrique proving he had no untoward loyalty toward his former club Barcelona and would treat Madrid players fairly. Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Isco, Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio were those chosen from a team that had just completed the famous Champions League three-peat.

France’s tax system brings Kylian Mbappe closer to Real Madrid

France’s tax system may prove to be ally of Real Madrid in their ambition to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Diario AS. Mbappe, as a French citizen, doesn’t have the tax exemptions that the recently renewed Neymar, a Brazilian, enjoys, meaning that PSG would have to invest more in Mbappe than Neymar just to ensure that both footballers earn the same salary.

Sergio Aguero’s entourage convinced Lionel Messi is going to stay at Barcelona

Sergio Aguero’s entourage is said to be convinced that Lionel Messi is going to sign a new deal and stay at Barcelona beyond the culmination of his contract according to Mundo Deportivo. Aguero, set to leave Manchester City for Barcelona upon the end of his deal with the Premier League club, is thought to be close to signing a two-year deal at Camp Nou, the same length of contract Messi has been offered by Barcelona.

