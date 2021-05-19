Sergio Ramos’ agent photographed having lunch with Sevilla sporting director Monchi in the Andalusian capital

The season is coming to a close and Sergio Ramos is yet to agree an extension on his contract with Real Madrid. Ramos’ deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires this summer, with the centre-back at loggerheads with Florentino Perez over the terms. Madrid want him to sign for one-year, while Ramos believe’s he’s earned a multi-year deal.

Within this context, Ramos’ brother and agent, Rene, has been photographed having lunch with Sevilla’s sporting director Monchi in the Andalusian capital according to El Desmarque. It’s sparked intrigue as to whether Ramos could return to the club he left for Madrid as a teenager back in 2005, or whether Monchi could be angling for the signature of veteran Brazilian left-back Marcelo, another player on Rene’s books.

Rene also has two Sevilla players in his stable, of course, Juan Soriano, who’s on loan at Malaga, and Oscar Rodriguez. But the idea of Ramos, the prodigal son, returning to the Sanchez-Pizjuan after 15 years away is the one that’s captured the imagination.