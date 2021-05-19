Sergio Aguero’s entourage convinced Lionel Messi is going to stay at Barcelona

Sergio Aguero’s entourage is said to be convinced that Lionel Messi is going to sign a new deal and stay at Barcelona beyond the culmination of his contract according to Mundo Deportivo. Aguero, set to leave Manchester City for Barcelona upon the end of his deal with the Premier League club, is thought to be close to signing a two-year deal at Camp Nou, the same length of contract Messi has been offered by Barcelona.

Barcelona are thought to accept that Aguero is on the older side of things, being 33 in June, but believe his signing is worth the risk given the experience he brings and the unmatchable nose for goal he has. His friendship with Messi has also served as a strong plus point in Joan Laporta’s mind when weighing up whether to pursue the deal.

Barcelona are thought to consider that it would be a great surprise if Barcelona’s clash with Eibar this weekend is Messi’s last in a Barcelona shirt, although they’re still alive to the threat posed by Paris Saint-Germain. Aguero will play with Messi for Argentina in the Copa America this summer, but he expects to play with him at Camp Nou soon, too.