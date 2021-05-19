Real Madrid’s plan for the summer: Sales, but no loans

Real Madrid are preparing a shift in its transfer policy this summer according to Marca. Loans, which accounted for the majority of the 2020 summer transfer market, are going to give way to sales, with the idea of the club being to raise the maximum amount of cash possible to facilitate a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

The likes of Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos, Jesus Vallejo, Luka Jovic and Take Kubo will either compete for a place in the Madrid first team or see themselves sold. Martin Odegaard is expected to definitely stay with the first team next season, with two other exceptions to the rule being Reiner Jesus and Borja Mayoral. Reiner, just 19, will go out on loan again, while Roma are keen to tie up a permanent deal for Borja.

Gareth Bale, undoubtedly, will make the most headlines this summer. He’s been good since Jose Mourinho left Tottenham Hotspur, but it seems a sure thing that the club don’t intend to retain his services beyond the end of his loan deal on June 30th. Madrid will then face a battle to find a buyer for the Welshman, who earns a handsome wage.