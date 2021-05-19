Kylian Mbappe’s two conditions to re-sign with Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe has not yet renewed with Paris Saint-Germain and all signs indicate that he won’t take a decision before Euro 2020 according to Diario AS. PSG’s priority is to extend his contract before bringing in any new signings, but the negotiations aren’t progressing, in truth. The Frenchman has outlined two conditions that need to be fulfilled.

Conversations between PSG and Mbappe have continued, with one of the proposals offered to him being a renewal for three seasons, until 2025, with an option to leave in 2024. Mbappe has been thinking about leaving Paris since 2019, however, and is strongly tempted by the possibility of joining both Liverpool and Real Madrid. One of the conditions in Mbappe’s negotiation is a deal until 2023, instead, with the option to leave in 2022.

The second condition in Mbappe’s potential renewal is the construction of a convincing sporting project, one that will help him win the Champions League, something in doubt given the nature of PSG’s defeat to Manchester City this season. Mbappe wants the right-back position and the centre of midfield to be strengthened.