Hansi Flick emerges as contender to replace Ronald Koeman at Barcelona

Hansi Flick has emerged as a contender to coach Barcelona next season according to Marca. The German is leaving Bayern Munich, his current outfit, at the climax of this season, chosen by the German Football Federation to succeed Joachim Low as coach of the national team once Euro 2020 is over.

That, obviously, would make things difficult for Joan Laporta in his ambition to recruit Flick. There’s no signed contract between Flick and the German Football Federation, but there is a verbal commitment there. There’s no option for Xavi Hernandez to come to Camp Nou, Laporta believing that the time has come to cull sacred cows rather than install him on the bench, a friend and teammate of said sacred cows for years.

Erik Ten Hag has been mentioned but the Dutchman has recently renewed with Ajax, and anyway it wouldn’t make much sense to replace Ronald Koeman, one Dutch coach, with another. Jurgen Klopp, a coach Laporta deeply admires, is also under contract, and Barcelona aren’t in a financial position to prise him from Liverpool.