France’s tax system brings Kylian Mbappe closer to Real Madrid

France’s tax system may prove to be ally of Real Madrid in their ambition to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Diario AS. Mbappe, as a French citizen, doesn’t have the tax exemptions that the recently renewed Neymar, a Brazilian, enjoys, meaning that PSG would have to invest more in Mbappe than Neymar just to ensure that both footballers earn the same salary.

Neymar is considered a citizen from another country who comes to France to contribute his labour to French society, something he, and PSG, have been benefiting from since he arrived in the French capital in the summer of 2017 from Barcelona. The benefit makes it easier for Neymar to earn a handsome wage, and reduces the expense on PSG’s part as elite clubs and players agree terms in net rather than gross figures.

The law could prove another building block in the road leading Mbappe to Madrid. Finances aren’t the main thing, rather the ambition of being seen on a par with Neymar. By renewing the Brazilian first, PSG effectively showed their hand in terms of who they deem to be the priority. Now, the ball’s in Mbappe’s court as to his next move.