Could Luis Enrique pick a Spain squad without Real Madrid players?

Luis Enrique’s first squad as coach of La Roja, back in September 2018, drew attention due to the number of Real Madrid players featured according to Marca. Six were selected among the 21-man squad, with Luis Enrique proving he had no untoward loyalty toward his former club Barcelona and would treat Madrid players fairly. Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Isco, Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio were those chosen from a team that had just completed the famous Champions League three-peat.

This Madrid, however, is in a different shape, and the reality is that, less than a week before Luis Enrique names his squad for Euro 2020, there’s a chance not a single Madrid player will be included, the first time in history this would have happened. Ramos and Nacho are the only two who could make it, with Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez injured and Isco and Asensio nowhere near the required level of form.

Nacho has been excellent this season, but seems to be behind Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte and Inigo Martinez at centre-back for Luis Enrique. Ramos has played just three games for Madrid since January 14th, and twice with the national team. The Andalusian is working hard to get in shape in time for the first game, in his native Seville’s La Cartuja, on June 14th, but it’s yet to see whether he’ll make it.