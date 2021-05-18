Spanish football evening headlines: Benzema recalled by France, Laporta announces the end of a cycle, Messi and Suarez have lunch in Madrid

Spanish football evening headlines for May 18th

Karim Benzema recalled by France for Euro 2020

France coach Didier Deschamps has recalled Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema for his squad for Euro 2020 according to Marca. It’s the first time Benzema has been selected for the national team since 2015 following the off-field controversy with former teammate Mathieu Valbuena, as his on-field form has absolutely merited selection.

Joan Laporta: “Starting from next week, you’ll see a series of decisions that have to be made”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has acknowledged that the club have reached the end of a cycle and the time has come for big decisions to be made according to Marca. Laporta, recently re-elected as president following the ousting of the disgraced Josep Maria Bartomeu before Christmas, has made it clear he won’t shy in making big calls.

Lionel Messi has lunch with Luis Suarez in Madrid

Lionel Messi has taken advantage of one of the two free days that Ronald Koeman has given the Barcelona squad to make a trip to Madrid with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo according to Mundo Deportivo. The Argentine couple was photographed having lunch with Atletico Madrid man Luis Suarez and his wife, Sofia Balbi.

