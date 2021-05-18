Real Madrid to offer Max Allegri a €10m annual salary

Real Madrid will offer former Juventus boss Max Allegri an eye-catching €10m annual salary to join the La Liga giants this summer.

Current Los Blancos head coach Zinedine Zidane has been heavily linked with a move away from the Spanish capital at the end of the 2020/21 campaign despite denying reports of a squad meeting to confirm his exit.

According to reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, via Diario AS, Allegri is the club’s preferred choice to take over the reins, if Zidane does leave.

The report adds the former French international is now likely to make a sensational return to Turin, where he won two Serie A titles in their midfield, before completing a move to Real Madrid in 2001.

Andrea Pirlo’s own future at the Juventus Stadium is under serious threat with the club in real danger of missing out on Champions League qualification spot for the first time since 2011.