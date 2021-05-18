Real Madrid prioritise Raphael Varane talks over Sergio Ramos’ future

Real Madrid are rumoured to be prioritising contract extension talks for defensive star Raphael Varane over Sergio Ramos‘ new deal.

Los Blancos have been locked in talks with Ramos and his representatives since the start of 2021 with the Spanish international’s current deal expiring next month.

However, with both parties some way apart in the negotiations, there is growing speculation of the 35-year-old walking away from the Spanish capital.

According to reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid have accepted that Ramos situation will be decided by the player himself and they will now turn their main focus to his defensive partner.

Varane is attracting transfer interest from the Premier League as he heads into the final year of his contract and Real Madrid want to tie him to a new deal, particularly if Ramos does leave.

If the French centre back does opt against signing a new contract, Real Madrid could be open to offers to avoid losing him on a free transfer, and Manchester United rumoured to be monitoring him again.