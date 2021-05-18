Memphis Depay drops future hint amid growing Barcelona links

Barcelona transfer target Memphis Depay has confirmed he is leaving Ligue 1 giants Lyon when his contract expires next month.

The Dutch international looks certain to be reunited with his former La Oranje boss Ronald Koeman at the Camp Nou this summer with the Catalans tracking him since January as a potential free agent.

However, Depay has spoken out about his intentions in the months ahead, with a decision on his future expected to be confirmed before the start of the European Championships in June.

Depay’s move to Barcelona is rumoured to be no longer dependent on Koeman’s own continuation as La Blaugrana manager, with the 58-year-old under mounting pressure following their poor end to the 2020/21 La Liga season.

But, regardless of the club’s decision over Koeman, there is a growing need for contingency transfer plans to be put in place, if Lionel Messi rejects their offer of a contract extension in the coming weeks.