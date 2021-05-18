Manchester United tracking Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier is being targeted for a Premier League comeback by Manchester United.

The Red Devils are rumoured to be tracking the England international following his key role in Los Rojiblancos’ La Liga title charge in 2020/21.

Trippier, who is a boyhood United fan, joined Atletico in a £20m deal from Tottenham in 2019, and he has gone on to make 52 league appearances in two seasons.

However, according to reports from The Athletic, United will test his desire to remain in Spain with a summer bid in the region of £30m.

The 30-year-old full back is under contract with Diego Simeone‘s side until 2023, however, if he indicates a preference to return to England, the club may find themselves in a difficult position.

The former Burnley man will complete the season with Atletico this weekend, as they bid to clinch a first La Liga title since 2013, before his likely call up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of the European Championships.