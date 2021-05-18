Lionel Messi has lunch with Luis Suarez in Madrid

Lionel Messi has taken advantage of one of the two free days that Ronald Koeman has given the Barcelona squad to make a trip to Madrid with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo according to Mundo Deportivo. The Argentine couple was photographed having lunch with Atletico Madrid man Luis Suarez and his wife, Sofia Balbi.

They both saw each other ten days ago when Barcelona drew with Atletico at Camp Nou, and met again with their wives at Italian restaurant Numa Pompilio on the Golden Mile of the Madrid neighbourhood of Salamanca.

Both were recovering from a hectic matchday where Messi scored an ultimately pointless goal against Celta Vigo as Barcelona exited the title race while Suarez scored the winning goal against Osasuna that ensured Atletico stayed in the driving seat heading into the final day of the season.

Atletico should beat Real Valladolid on the final day of the season to win the title, which would be Suarez’s fifth in Spain. He won four with Messi before their paths diverged last summer. The pair will also meet up in less than a month at the Copa America, where Messi will be representing Argentina and Suarez will be representing Uruguay.