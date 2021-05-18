Karim Benzema tipped for sensational France return ahead of Euro 2020

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema could be in line for a shock return from international exile ahead with France ahead of Euro 2020.

Le Bleus head coach Didier Deschamps is due to announce his squad for the tournament later today and reports from L’Equipe claim Benzema could return.

Benzema has not played for France since 2015 after Deschamps opted to remove him permanently from the squad based on a controversy involving teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

Deschamps has consistently stated his position on Benzema remains unchanged despite his ongoing outstanding goal scoring form in the Spanish capital.

But the report states that external calls from major figures within French football, including former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to bring the former Lyon hitman back, have swayed Deschamps.

France have been placed in Group F’s ‘Group of of Death’ for the competition alongside Hungary, defending European champions Portugal and Germany, as they bid for a world and European double in 2020.