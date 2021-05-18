Barcelona ‘untouchables’ could be sold ahead of 2021/22

Barcelona look set for a summer of upheaval ahead of the start of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Following their dramatic exit from the title race in the final weeks of the current campaign, serious doubts have been raised over Ronald Koeman‘s future at the Camp Nou.

However, according to the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Mundo Deportivo, certain key players could also be on their way out this summer.

Defender Sergi Roberto is one of the most likely to head for the Camp Nou exit as he enters into the final year of his contract.

Veteran duo Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique are also set for showdown talks with the club potentially asking them both to take a pay cut for the final years of their own deals.

French star Antoine Griezmann is also rumoured to be on the list of potential departures with the former Atletico Madrid attacker attracting interest from across Europe’s major leagues.