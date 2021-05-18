Barcelona set to face Premier League opposition in the Harry Kane race

Barcelona could face serious Premier League competition if they make a summer move for Tottenham star Harry Kane.

The England captain dropped the bombshell of his intention to leave the club ahead of the 2021/22 season after showdown talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy earlier this week.

The club are yet to comment on their possible willingness to sell the 27-year-old in the coming months, but his comments are set to spark a bidding war across Europe.

According to reports from The Times, Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in a deal, but the Catalans could be frustrated by Kane’s initial preference to remain in England.

Manchester United transfer news has already been dominated by talk of a big money move for him with rivals Manchester City also an option if they fail to sign Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland.

Kane is unlikely to make a firm decision on his future until after the European Championships with boss Gareth Southgate confirming he will not allow players to leave the camp to negotiate club transfers this summer.