Barcelona set to face Premier League opposition in the Harry Kane race

Barcelona could face serious Premier League competition if they make a summer move for Tottenham star Harry Kane.

The England captain dropped the bombshell of his intention to leave the club ahead of the 2021/22 season after showdown talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy earlier this week.

The club are yet to comment on their possible willingness to sell the 27-year-old in the coming months, but his comments are set to spark a bidding war across Europe.

According to reports from The Times, Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in a deal, but the Catalans could be frustrated by Kane’s initial preference to remain in England.

Manchester United transfer news has already been dominated by talk of a big money move for him with rivals Manchester City also an option if they fail to sign Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland.

Kane is unlikely to make a firm decision on his future until after the European Championships with boss Gareth Southgate confirming he will not allow players to leave the camp to negotiate club transfers this summer.

 

Erling Haaland Harry Kane Manchester City Manchester United tottenham Tottenham Hotspur

