Xavi rejects Barcelona return talk ahead of 2021/22

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has no intention of returning to the club this summer to replace Ronald Koeman.

The ex Spanish international has been heavily linked with a spectacular return to the Camp Nou throughout the last 12 months, even prior to Koeman’s appointment as manager in August 2020.

However, he has opted to extend his contract in charge of Qatari club Al-Sadd earlier this month, and despite being photographed in Barcelona in recent days, he insisted there is no substance to the rumours.

“I don’t know anything, I’ve come here on vacation,” he quipped to reporters from Marca at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport following his arrival back in Spain.

Koeman still has a year left on his contract with La Blaugrana but based on their disastrous failure to stay in the end of season La Liga title race he could come under real pressure in the months ahead.

Lionel Messi’s future could be the key factor in deciding Koeman’s fate with the Argentinian superstar set to sit down for contract extensions talks after next weekend’s final game of the campaign.