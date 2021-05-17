Toni Kroos to miss La Liga final day following positive Covid-19 test

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos will miss their La Liga final day showdown with Villarreal after testing positive for Covid-19.

The German star was omitted from Zinedine Zidane‘s squad for last weekend’s 1-0 win away at Athletic Bilbao as a precaution after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

However, Los Blancos have now released an official statement confirming the 31-year-old has now return a positive test today.

He will sit out the last game of the season as per current La Liga Covid-19 guidelines regarding mandatory self isolation but he is not expected to miss Germany duty at Euro 2020 this summer.

Real Madrid head into the final game of the campaign needing a win against the Yellow Submarine to keep themselves in the running to retain the title.

However, Zidane’s side will need Atletico Madrid to either draw or lose away at Real Valladolid to stand a chance of overtaking them either outright or based on head to head record.