The new Real Madrid: Massimiliano Allegri, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Ex-Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is the favourite to replace Zinedine Zidane as coach of Real Madrid should the Frenchman step aside according to Diario AS. Raul, currently coach of Castilla, is also in the picture, and whoever takes over will be leading a project keen to push forward. Men like Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema will give way to new blood like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba, as the club seeks to return to European football’s top table.

Madrid’s first priority is to bring in a franchise player who will inject enthusiasm into the whole project, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Mbappe the main target. Borussia Dortmund’s Haaland would then be pursued the following summer, with both players thought to be interested in making the move to the Spanish capital. Alaba, 28, has already verbally agreed to join Madrid when his contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer, with the terms thought to be a five-year deal worth €12m per season.

Camavinga, Rennes’ 18-year-old midfield prodigy, is the target to reinforce the centre of the pitch. Juni Calafat alerted them to his potential pre-pandemic, but now Jonathan Barnett, Gareth Bale’s agent, is his representative and the whole operation would be much more expensive. Paul Pogba, who Manchester United could sell this summer to prevent him leaving on a free transfer in 2022, is another option.