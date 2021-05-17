Spanish football morning headlines: La Liga change date and time of final-day fixtures, a new Madrid’s on the horizon, Koeman’s days at Camp Nou are numbered

Spanish football morning headlines for May 17th

La Liga change date and time of decisive final-day fixtures

La Liga’s final matchday has a revamped look from the one initially released on Sunday last. All the key matches will instead be played on Saturday at six in the evening according to Marca, with the league taking the decision after taking into account yesterday’s results in order to preserve the integrity of the competition.

The new Real Madrid: Massimiliano Allegri, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Ex-Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is the favourite to replace Zinedine Zidane as coach of Real Madrid should the Frenchman step aside according to Diario AS. Raul, currently coach of Castilla, is also in the picture, and whoever takes over will be leading a project keen to push forward. Men like Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema will give way to new blood like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba, as the club seeks to return to European football’s top table.

Ronald Koeman will not continue as coach of Barcelona

Ronald Koeman will not continue as coach of Barcelona next season according to a report carried by Mundo Deportivo. Roger Saperas, a journalist reporting on RAC1, revealed that Barcelona are 99% sure that the Dutchman won’t lead the club beyond the culmination of this campaign despite the fact he has another year on his contract.

