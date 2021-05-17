Roberto Martinez has no concerns over Eden Hazard ahead of Euro 2020

Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez has insisted he has no fitness concerns over Real Madrid star Eden Hazard ahead of Euro 2020.

Martinez has named a star studded squad for this summer’s tournament, with Hazard joined by Los Blancos teammate Thibaut Courtois and Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco.

However, despite struggling with injury and inconsistent form in the Spanish capital this season, Martinez has backed his star man to step up this summer.

“We are pleased things are going better with Eden Hazard and we look forward to him reaching his top level again in the next few weeks,” as per quotes from Eurosport.

“He is our captain and will play an important role.”

Hazard came off the bench in Real Madrid’s narrow 1-0 win away at Athletic Bilbao last weekend to keep alive their hopes of defending their La Liga title as rivals Barcelona bowed out with a dramatic penultimate weekend loss to Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou.

He could return to the starting line up for their final day home game against Villarreal with Zinedine Zidane‘s side needing to win to stand a chance of overhauling Atletico’s two point advantage at the top of the table.