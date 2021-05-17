Napoli to challenge Manchester United for Villarreal star Pau Torres

Serie A giants Napoli are considering a summer move for Villarreal defensive star Pau Torres as per reports from Gazzetta.it.

The Yellow Submarine are preparing themselves for a summer of interest in the Spanish international with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United already tracking the 24-year-old.

Torres is rumoured to have a €60m release clause included in his current deal with Unai Emery‘s side with the club are eager to kick off contract extensions talks to raise that fee to over €75m.

However, Torres’ representatives are aware of the growing interest in him ahead of his expected starting role for Spain at this summer’s European Championships.

Napoli and United could be joined by other sides from across Europe if Torres declines to extend his deal beyond 2024 and Villarreal lower their asking price.

The towering centre back has enjoyed another ever present campaign at the heart of the Villarreal back line, alongside Raul Albiol, ahead of this month’s Europa League final against the Red Devils.