Massimiliano Allegri best-placed to succeed Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid but the fans want Raul

Zinedine Zidane’s departure from Real Madrid is all-but-confirmed, with the two favourites early doors to succeed the Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabeu being Massimiliano Allegri and Raul. While Allegri would appear best-placed, with Joachim Low also in the picture, a Marca survey has revealed that 57% of Madrid fans asked would prefer Raul.

Allegri gets 10% of the vote while Low earned 17%. 16% of those polled want none of the three and opted for another coach. Madrid aren’t going to move to replace Zidane until his departure is confirmed at the end of the season. Allegri is said to want the club to decide as soon as possible as he has other options on the table in Juventus and Napoli.

Raul, currently in charge of Castilla, has made it clear he wants to continue at Madrid. Speaking after his team lost their promotion playoff to the Segunda on Sunday afternoon, the legendary Madrid marksman made it clear, in as many words, that he’d be delighted should the opportunity to lead the first team be offered to him. Now it’s up to Florentino Perez and the decision-makers at the club to make a call.