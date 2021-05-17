Barcelona to grant Pedri early holidays ahead of possible Euro 2020 call up

Barcelona will bring Pedri‘s 2020/21 season to an early end and rest him for their final game of the La Liga season.

With La Blaugrana now out of the running for a last day title push, Ronald Koeman will rest the 18-year-old for the trip to Eibar, with the teenager the only player to feature in all 37 league games this season.

According to reports Marca, Pedri will now be granted an extra break ahead of his expected call up to Luis Enrique‘s Spain squad for next month’s Euro 2020 tournament.

Koeman is likely to recall Frenkie De Jong to replace him against Jose Luis Mendilibar’s relegated side as part of a raft of changes to allow certain first team players to enjoy a late season break.

All eyes will be on the Estadio Ipurua as Lionel Messi could be in line for his final Barcelona appearance amid intensifying speculation on whether or not he will sign a contract extension.