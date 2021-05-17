Barcelona star Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will miss Euro 2020 due to knee surgery

Barcelona goal keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will not join up with the Germany squad for Euro 2020 after opting to undergo knee surgery.

The 29-year old has struggled with a persistent issue with his patellar tendon this season despite going under the knife for a minor operation last summer.

According to reports from Diario AS, the player has agreed with both the club and national team boss Joachim Low to withdraw from the tournament to undergo a ‘therapeutic procedure’ in Sweden.

❗ ÚLTIMA HORA ❗@mterstegen1 será sometido a un procedimiento terapéutico en el tendón rotuliano de la rodilla derecha 🔗 Todos los detalles: https://t.co/FJ8LslZSkZ pic.twitter.com/86vC4eCMRe — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) May 17, 2021

Ter Stegen will Barcelona’s final game of the campaign, away at Eibar this weekend, with the operation taking place later this week.

The previous lay off kept the former Borussia Monchengladbach stopper out of action for two and a half months in 2020 but there is no estimation on his expected return date for the 2021/22 season.

Arsenal star Bernd Leno now looks likely to step up as Low’s No.2 option this summer behind skipper Manuel Neuer.