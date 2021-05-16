Zinedine Zidane denies Real Madrid exit talk following Athletic Bilbao win

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has slammed media rumours that he has told players he is leaving the club this summer.

The French was reported to have informed the Los Blancos squad of his intention to walk away from the club at the end of the season regardless of how the campaign ends.

However, after his side picked up a key 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, to drag the title race with Atletico Madrid on to the final weekend, the former midfielder came out fighting in his post match press conference.

“How am I going to tell the players that I am leaving now, if we ‘risk our lives’ and I say I am leaving?” he told an interview with Marca.

“You can tell the stories that you want, I will never say this to my players.

“At the end of the season we will see, but now I’m with them for the last game.”

Zidane’s side go into the final day home game with Villarreal needing a win to stand any chance of overhauling Atletico’s two point advantage at the top.

If Atletico Madrid draw or lose in their last day trip to Real Valladolid, Real Madrid will clinch the title with a victory based on their head to head record over Los Rojiblancos this season.

Image via Getty Images