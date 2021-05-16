Watch: Ante Budimir gives Osasuna a shock lead at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid face Osasuna this evening in another crucial match in their bid to win La Liga. Los Rojiblancos secured a titanic, if nervy, victory over Real Sociedad midweek, and will seek to continue to build their title charge with another win at the Wanda Metropolitano against the men from Pamplona.

Atletico go into the game top of the table, two points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and four clear of third-placed Barcelona. Both their title rivals will play at the same time as Atletico tonight; Madrid face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames while Barcelona host Celta Vigo.

Osasuna will be tough opponents. They sit eleventh in the league table after a solid campaign, and will be looking at the game as a free hit, a chance to upset the apple cart and bloody the nose of a big boy. Victory could see them climb above Granada and Athletic depending on how both do in their games.

Atletico played out a goalless first half, the same result being played out across Spain in Bilbao where Madrid were playing. Los Rojiblancos thought they’d taken a crucial lead on the hour mark, however, when Stefan Savic had the ball in the net, only for the referee to rule it out for offside. Soon after, the unthinkable happened; Osasuna took the lead through Ante Budimir moments after Madrid took the lead in Bilbao.