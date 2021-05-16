Spanish football morning headlines: Zidane tells dressing room he’s leaving, Allegri an option to take over at Madrid, Barcelona playing for pride and the Pichichi

Spanish football morning headlines for May 16th

Zinedine Zidane has told the dressing room he’s leaving Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has told the dressing room that he’s leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season according to Marca. A meeting took place last Saturday after Chelsea eliminated Los Blancos from the Champions League, just before they played Sevilla in La Liga. The Frenchman did it after training, delaying the start of his press conference. Zidane has eight days left in charge of Madrid, two games to play to win his third league title.

Massimiliano Allegri an option to take over at Real Madrid

Now that it’s known that Zinedine Zidane will be leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season, thoughts have turned to figuring out who his successor will be. At the moment, according to Diario AS, the debate in the club is between appointing Raul and former Juventus man Massimiliano Allegri. No discussions have been held, but contact has been made with the Italian and Raul is already at the club, in charge of Castilla.

Barcelona looking to end season strong and help Lionel Messi win the Pichichi

Ronald Koeman’s press conference before Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Celta Vigo was more about clarifying his future than discussing the team, but there’s still a couple of objectives available for the Blaugrana, note Mundo Deportivo. The title is out of the question, but it’s still important for Madrid to end the season with strength, finish above Sevilla and help their captain Lionel Messi win the Pichichi.