Spanish football evening headlines: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid name starting lineups ahead of pivotal evening’s action

Spanish football evening headlines for May 16th

Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid name starting lineups

Real Madrid travel north to the Basque Country to face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames this evening, another crucial game in their tightly-fought battle with Atletico Madrid for the league title. Los Blancos are neck-and-neck with their city rivals, who play Osasuna in Madrid at the same time Madrid face Athletic.

Barcelona and Celta Vigo name starting lineups

Barcelona face Celta Vigo this evening at Camp Nou in a game they simply must win if they intend on having any chance of winning La Liga. In truth, it’s virtually impossible for them to challenge Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid for the crown, but going into the game they’re still mathematically in the fight.

Atletico Madrid and Osasuna name starting lineups

Atletico Madrid face Osasuna this evening in another crucial match in their bid to win La Liga. Los Rojiblancos secured a titanic, if nervy, victory over Real Sociedad midweek, and will seek to continue to build their title charge with another win at the Wanda Metropolitano against the men from Pamplona.

