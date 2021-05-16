Ronald Koeman hints at Lionel Messi exit as Barcelona’s season implodes

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has dropped his clearest hint yet that Lionel Messi will leave the club this summer.

The Argentinian superstar is set for showdown talks with Koeman and Joan Laporta next month with his contract expiring at the end of the current campaign.

However, as La Blaugrana bowed out of the La Liga title race with an insipid 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo on the penultimate weekend of the season, Koeman has admitted Messi could now go.

“We hope he will not leave because he is still the best player in the world and he has shown today,” Koeman told a post match interview with Marca.

“It is impossible to play without him.

“He has already scored 30 goals this season, which have given the team a lot of points.

“It is a question for Leo to decide.

“For me and for the team, we hope he stays because if don’t have him, we have doubts about who will score so many goals.”

Messi is set to make an announcement on his future plans at the end of the domestic season but before he joins up with the Argentina squad ahead of this summer’s Copa America tournament.

If he does chose to leave, this defeat will be his final competitive home game for Barcelona, with a final day trip to struggling Eibar on the cards for next weekend.

