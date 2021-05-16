Paris Saint-Germain could sign Robert Lewandowski if Kylian Mbappe decides to leave

Paris Saint-Germain are continuing to prepare for the possible departure of Kylian Mbappe this summer according to Diario AS. The French club are closely following Robert Lewandowski’s situation, with the Polish forward earmarked as a potential replacement should Mbappe make the long-talked about move to La Liga and Real Madrid.

PSG have not yet opened talks with Lewandowski as everything depends on Mbappe. The Parisian club want him to stay, but after securing Neymar’s renewal this month there’s a good chance he could be on his way. PSG have been interested in Lewandowski since it’s become evident that Mauro Icardi hasn’t been able to step up and replace Edinson Cavani in the way anticipated.

Lewandowski, for his part, is said to be reflecting on his future and considering taking the leap to begin a new challenge this summer. The Pole has won everything there is to win in Germany, and the challenge of leading PSG to their first Champions League title is something that could put a spring in his step again. Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, won’t sanction anything until Mbappe’s future is clear.