Nacho rejects talk of Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid exit statement

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has rejected rumours of boss Zinedine Zidane informing the squad of his exit this summer.

The French coach was reported to have gathered the first team squad to inform them of his plans to depart from the Spanish capital when the season ends.

However, following Zidane’s on denial of the rumoured meeting, Nacho added his voice to the claims of media gossip surrounding the Los Blancos manager’s future at the club.

“News has come out that he told us something in a talk,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“I don’t know anything about this, the coach has a contract here and he is fine with us, but it’s a decision he and the club will make.”

Nacho netted the winner in Real Madrid’s penultimate La Liga game of 2020/21 at they edged out a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to push the title race to the final day.

Atletico Madrid remain in the driving seat however, with a two point lead over their city rivals, with Real Madrid needing a slice of luck on the last day to retain their title.

Zidane’s side need to beat Villarreal at home to stand any chance of overhauling Atletico’s two point advantage at the top.

If Atletico Madrid draw or lose in their last day trip to Real Valladolid, Real Madrid will clinch the title with a victory based on their head to head record over Los Rojiblancos this season.

Images via Getty Images