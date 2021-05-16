Memphis Depay on the brink of Barcelona switch

Memphis Depay will compete his long awaited free transfer move from Lyon to Barcelona at the start of June.

The Dutch international has been heavily linked with a Catalonian reunion with former La Oranje boss Ronald Koeman ahead of the 2021/22 season with his contract in France expiring next month.

However, despite previous reports claiming Depay would only complete a move if Koeman’s own future was secure at the Camp Nou, he now looks set to agree a contract before the European Championships kicks off.

According to reports from French outlet L’Equipe, the final details are still being confirmed with Depay’s representatives and a formal announcement is expected before he joins up with Frank De Boer’s squad.

A move for Depay is set to kickstart a pattern of low key moves for Koeman this summer with the former defender linked with free transfer deals for Premier League duo Eric Garcia and Gini Wijnaldum.