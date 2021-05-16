Massimiliano Allegri an option to take over at Real Madrid

Now that it’s known that Zinedine Zidane will be leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season, thoughts have turned to figuring out who his successor will be. At the moment, according to Diario AS, the debate in the club is between appointing Raul and former Juventus man Massimiliano Allegri. No discussions have been held, but contact has been made with the Italian and Raul is already at the club, in charge of Castilla.

Raul’s agent, Gines Carvajal, hasn’t had any conversation with the club about assuming control of the first team as of last week, with the club legend having a firm offer on the table to go and coach Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. His preference, however, is believed to be to stay at Madrid and move up to the top job. An adventure abroad could fortify a young coaching career or it could prove a setback.

Allegri is at a different point in his career. Madrid’s idea with him would be to appoint the Italian with the idea of eventually promoting Raul, should he stay at the club in charge of Castilla. Whoever comes in, it’s sure to be a summer of change at the club. As well as a new coach, Florentino Perez is expected to go big in the transfer market with the idea of bringing in new blood like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.