Luis Suarez-inspired Atletico Madrid rally to beat Osasuna

Atletico Madrid faced Osasuna this evening in another crucial match in their bid to win La Liga. Los Rojiblancos secured a titanic, if nervy, victory over Real Sociedad midweek, and were seeking to continue to build their title charge with another win at the Wanda Metropolitano against the men from Pamplona, and they did just that, albeit in dramatic fashion.

Atletico went into the game top of the table, two points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and four clear of third-placed Barcelona. Both their title rivals played at the same time as Atletico; Madrid faced Athletic Bilbao at San Mames while Barcelona hosted Celta Vigo.

Atletico played out a goalless first half, the same result being played out across Spain in Bilbao where Madrid were playing. Los Rojiblancos thought they’d taken a crucial lead on the hour mark, however, when Stefan Savic had the ball in the net, only for the referee to rule it out for offside.

Soon after, the unthinkable happened; Osasuna took the lead through Ante Budimir moments after Madrid took the lead in Bilbao. All seemed doomed for Atletico, only for Renan Lodi to hit back in the 83rd minute to get them back on level terms and offer a ray of hope that a winner could be found. It came in the 89th minute through the evergreen and indefatigable Luis Suarez.