Kieran Trippier issues Atletico Madrid La Liga title rallying call

Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier has called on his teammates to stay focused ahead of their high stakes end of season run in.

Diego Simeone‘s side go into next weekend’s final game of the 2020/21 La Liga season with a two point advantage over Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Luis Suarez’s late winner secured a key three points against Osasuna on the penultimate weekend and England international Trippier is demanding one last Los Rojiblancos push on May 23.

“What a come back by the team. We stuck together and worked hard as a team. One more game one big final! Vamos!!”, he tweeted after the key 2-1 Estadio Wanda Metropolitano win.

Trippier and Simeone’s other Atletico stars now face a trip to relegation battling Real Valladolid on the final day of the campaign, where a win would see them crowned as champions for the first time since 2013.

However, if they draw or lose on the last day, Real Madrid will overhaul them if they win at home to Villarreal.

Image via Getty Images