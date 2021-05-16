Diego Simeone hails match winner Luis Suarez after key Osasuna win

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was full of praise for Luis Suarez as the Uruguayan netted a late winner in their 2-1 victory over Osasuna.

Suarez has been a revelation at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano following his summer move from Barcelona but his goal on the penultimate weekend of the campaign is his most important strike yet.

Ante Budimir’s goal gave the visitors a late advantage but a salvage act from Renan Lodi and Suarez rescued a vital win to preserve Los Rojiblancos’ two point lead at the top of the table.

“He is always there. He gives us leadership and who better than him(Suarez) to solve a game that we could have lost without him,” Simeone told a post match interview with Marca.

“We will prepare with the same enthusiasm for the final day as we have done since I arrive in 2011.

“The team will be fierce and I want the fans to continue to feel proud of what we have done.”

The victory means Simeone’s go into the final weekend of the 2020/21 with their advantage intact over Real Madrid after Zinedine Zidane’s side won 1-0 away at Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico now go to relegation battling Real Valladolid next weekend with Real Madrid at home to Europa League finalists Villarreal.

Image via Getty Images