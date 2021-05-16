Barcelona open negotiations with Xavi

Xavi is in talks with Barcelona to become the club’s coach next season according to Diario Sport. The conversations are being conducted with the utmost discretion out of respect to Ronald Koeman, the current occupant of the Camp Nou dugout. But it’s filtered down to the players, who are keen to know their future before heading off to join their respective national teams.

Xavi is scheduled to converse with Joan Laporta, the president of Barcelona, in the coming days, with the idea of the meeting being for the current Al-Sadd coach to explain his ambition to bring in his own team in terms of both fitness and medical staff, pillars he sees as essential to the correct functioning of a team. The conditions of the contract also must be agreed.

Conversations have also been held with Mateu Alemany, sporting director of Barcelona. Securing the continuity of Lionel Messi is thought to be key in Xavi’s mind, with the majority of the structuring of the team to take place once the Argentine has taken his decision. The dressing room expect news on whether he’ll be coming in by the end of the season.