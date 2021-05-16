Barcelona lose 2-1 to Celta Vigo after holding a lead

Barcelona faced Celta Vigo this evening at Camp Nou in a game they simply had to win if they intended on having any chance of winning La Liga. They didn’t, losing 2-1 after taking the lead. Barcelona were third in La Liga heading into the game, two points behind Madrid and four behind league leaders Atletico.

Ronald Koeman set his team up in a 3-5-2 shape, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a back three of Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet. Ousmane Dembele and Jordi Alba operated as flying wing-backs, either side of a midfield three of Ilaix Moriba, Sergio Busquets and Pedri. Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann led the line.

Barcelona took the lead in the 28th minute through Messi, who’s on course to win the Pichichi this season. Busquets lifted a pitch-perfect ball to the back post to find the Argentine, whose delicate header left the opposing goalkeeper with no chance. Santi Mina then responded with a brace either side of half-time, however, with Clement Lenglet getting sent off to add insult to injury. Koeman’s days at Camp Nou look numbered.