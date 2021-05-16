Barcelona looking to end season strong and help Lionel Messi win the Pichichi

Ronald Koeman’s press conference before Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Celta Vigo was more about clarifying his future than discussing the team, but there’s still a couple of objectives available for the Blaugrana, note Mundo Deportivo. The title is out of the question, but it’s still important for Madrid to end the season with strength, finish above Sevilla and help their captain Lionel Messi win the Pichichi.

The dressing room view the season as a positive one given how it began. Always pegged as a year of transition, Barcelona won the Copa del Rey and competed in La Liga until the very death thanks to a remarkable second half of the season. The squad want to finish the season as they intend to proceed, thus planting the seeds for a more centred and balanced campaign next year.

Oscar Mingueza is playing for Barcelona B this weekend as they push for promotion, while Sergi Roberto is out injured and Frenkie de Jong isn’t available either. Ilaix Moriba is expected to start against Celta, with other candidates for minutes including Riqui Puig and Miralem Pjanic. Messi’s on 29 goals, seven more than Karim Benzema and Gerard Moreno, and is on course to win his eighth Pichichi, his fifth in a row.