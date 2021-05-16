Barcelona Femeni thrash Chelsea to secure first ever Champions League title

Barcelona Femeni turned in a fantastic performance to seal a first ever Women’s Champions League title thanks to 4-0 win over Chelsea in Gothenburg.

Lluis Cortes’ side simply overpowered their English opponents on the night to complete an incredible league and European double in 2021.

The tie was over within the first 45 minutes as the Catalans blitzed past Emma Hayes side with an early own goal from Blues star Melanie Leupolz further punished by Alexia Putellas’ penalty.

𝗪 𝗜 𝗡 𝗡 𝗘 𝗥 𝗦❗ pic.twitter.com/UlumRwL1GB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 16, 2021

That gave Barcelona an unassailable advantage before the break with goals from Aitana Bonmati and Carolina Graham Hansen completing a four goal haul before the half time whistle.

Chelsea did show some spark after the break but there was no stopping Barcelona from cruising on to secure a huge win in Sweden.

Club icons including former club captain Carles Puyol have flooded social media with messages of congratulations for Cortes’ history makers at the end of an all conquering campaign.

No es lo que se gana sino cómo se gana… orgull @FCBfemeni 💙❤️ — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) May 16, 2021

💙 Tooot el caaaaamp, és un claaaaam… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YArawsm1UZ — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) May 16, 2021

Images via Getty Images