Barcelona and Celta Vigo name starting lineups

Barcelona face Celta Vigo this evening at Camp Nou in a game they simply must win if they intend on having any chance of winning La Liga. In truth, it’s virtually impossible for them to challenge Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid for the crown, but going into the game they’re still mathematically in the fight.

Barcelona are third in La Liga heading into the game, two points behind Madrid and four behind league leaders Atletico. If they aren’t careful, they could be overtaken by fourth-placed Sevilla, who are two points behind them. Celta are eighth, and could go two points behind Villarreal should results go their way.

Ronald Koeman set his team up in what looks to be a 3-5-2 shape, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a back three of Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet. Ousmane Dembele and Jordi Alba look set to operate as flying wing-backs, either side of a midfield three of Ilaix Moriba, Sergio Busquets and Pedri. Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann lead the line.