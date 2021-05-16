Atletico Madrid defensive star suspended for final day showdown

Atletico Madrid will be without key defender Stefan Savic for their final day trip to Real Valladolid.

The Montenegrin international will be absent from Diego Simeone’s travelling squad after he picked up his fifth La Liga booking of 2020/21 in this weekend’s 2-1 win over Osasuna.

Savic was one of a number of players walking a suspension tightrope for Los Rojiblancos ahead of the end of season and he will be disappointed to be ruled out for arguing with referee Juan Martinez Munuera.

The 30-year-old has been a key figure in Atletico’s title push this season with 33 league starts from 37 games and his absence will be a blow for Simeone as per reports from Marca.

Uruguayan star Jose Gimenez is set to come in as a direct replacement with Simeone likely to make that his only change to the starting line up.

A last day win would see them crowned as champions for the first time since 2013.

However, if they draw or lose on the last day, Real Madrid will overhaul them if they win at home to Villarreal.

