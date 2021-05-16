Atletico Madrid and Osasuna name starting lineups

Atletico Madrid face Osasuna this evening in another crucial match in their bid to win La Liga. Los Rojiblancos secured a titanic, if nervy, victory over Real Sociedad midweek, and will seek to continue to build their title charge with another win at the Wanda Metropolitano against the men from Pamplona.
🔊 ¡Alineación por el Club Atlético de Madrid! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/GlCHYu0jZg
— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 16, 2021
Atletico go into the game top of the table, two points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and four clear of third-placed Barcelona. Both their title rivals will play at the same time as Atletico tonight; Madrid face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames while Barcelona host Celta Vigo.
Estos son los hombres elegidos por Jagoba Arrasate para buscar la victoria en el Wanda Metropolitano.#AtletiOsasuna pic.twitter.com/9COeaJZG60
— C. A. OSASUNA (@CAOsasuna) May 16, 2021
Osasuna will be tough opponents. They sit eleventh in the league table after a solid campaign, and will be looking at the game as a free hit, a chance to upset the apple cart and bloody the nose of a big boy. Victory could see them climb above Granada and Athletic depending on how both do in their games.